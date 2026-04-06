/Harry Potter to Lord of The Rings: Pages that inspired premieres

Literature has always been the heartbeat of cinema, but few genres have bridged the gap between the printed page and the silver screen as powerfully as epic fantasy. These stories do more than just provide a script; they build entire worlds that redefine pop culture for generations. These adaptations don't just mimic the books; they expand them. Whether it’s through sweeping scores for Middle-earth or the visual design of the Hogwarts, these movies and shows have become the world of magic for viewers.