Gravitas: Why are age-shamers coming at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Age trollers on social media are making absurd comments about Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her look at the Paris Fashion Week. Why do netizens disproportionately target women?

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos