Gravitas: Who really killed JFK? Were there two assassins?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
An ex-security service agent has given new insights into late U.S. President John F. Kennedy's assassination. It may cast doubts over the Warren Commission's 'lone-gunman' theory. Was another gunman involved in JFK's killing?

