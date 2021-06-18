Gravitas: Western press calls India Quad's weakest link

Jun 18, 2021, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Financial Times has accused India of being the Quad's weakest link, pointing to the breakdown of vaccine supplies. With Japan labouring to the Olympics and US hitting 600,000 COVID deaths, why has India been singled out? Palki Sharma tells you.
