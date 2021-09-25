Gravitas US Edition: Memes & memories: Merkel era ends in Germany

Sep 25, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Chancellor of Germany. Leader of Europe. Feminist Icon. Angela Merkel wore many hats during her 16 years in power. Palki Sharma looks back at the life and career of 'Europe's Empress'.
