Gravitas US Edition: Blinken-Qureshi meet: Diplomacy or Duplicity?

Sep 25, 2021, 12:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
After claiming that the U.S. will reassess its ties with Pakistan, Blinken hosted Pak FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi to work on the future of Afghanistan. Palki Sharma asks: Why is America speaking in two voices?
