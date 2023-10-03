Gravitas: The law of fork & knife: British etiquette coach teaches how to eat a burger

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Great Britain has been keen on policing the world on etiquette. Carrying on the legacy is William Hanson. He is a so-called 'etiquette coach' by profession. He has shared a video on social media explaining how to eat a burger in a formal setting.

