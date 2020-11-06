Gravitas: Syed Akbaruddin on the prospect of a Biden Presidency

Nov 06, 2020, 12.10 AM(IST)
India's former Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin says a change in guard in Washington DC shouldn't have a negative impact on India-US ties. Palki Sharma Upadhyay gets you an exclusive conversation.
