Gravitas Plus: Western museums must return stolen artefacts

Dec 11, 2021, 09:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
From the Koh-i-Noor to the Rosetta stone, western museums are filled with colonial loot. They're holding artefacts that were either stolen or taken unfairly. On Gravitas Plus Palki Sharma asks: Do they have any right to keep displaying them?
