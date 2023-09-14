Gravitas: Non-human 'Alien' corpses in Mexico

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
A pair of 'alien' corpses were displayed in front of the Mexican Congress. A UFO researcher says the specimen is not part of our 'terrestrial evolution'. Experts have even found 'eggs' inside one of the bodies. How will the U.S. government react to this?

