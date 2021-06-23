Gravitas: Netizens console a 'dear intern' who goofed-up

Jun 23, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Social Media is consoling an intern who sent out a test e-mail to over 44 million people by mistake. People are sharing their embarrassing work goof-ups to tell the Dear Intern that mistakes are human. Palki Sharma has the details.
