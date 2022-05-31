Gravitas: Nepal PM vows to defend disputed territories

Published: May 31, 2022, 01:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba raked up the border row with India, vowing to 'defend' all disputed territories. Why do Nepalese leaders act tough on India? How can India win Nepal over? Palki Sharma tells you.
