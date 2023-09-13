Gravitas: Nawaz Sharif to be next Pak PM? | Nawaz to return to Pakistan on October 21

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Nawaz Sharif's 'homecoming' has been confirmed. Shehbaz Sharif says his elder brother will be returning to Pakistan on October 21. Will he be arrested on return? Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

