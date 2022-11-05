Gravitas: Joe Biden says Iran will be free

Published: Nov 05, 2022, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
US President Joe Biden has vowed to "free Iran". At a rally today, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hit back. Raisi said, "the great people of Iran won't bow their heads". Priyanka Sharma tells you more.
