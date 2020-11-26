Gravitas: 'Jihadist' knife attack in Switzerland

Nov 26, 2020, 12.20 AM(IST)
After France & Austria, Switzerland has reported a suspected act of terror. A 28-year-old 'Jihadist' attacked two women with a knife at a departmental store in Lugano. WION's Molly Gambhir gets you a report.
