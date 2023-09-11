Gravitas: Is Xi Jinping eliminating his rivals? Where is China's Defence Minister Li Shangfu?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Where is China's Defence Minister? Reports say Li Shangfu was last seen in public on August 29. This comes after PLA launched an inquiry into hardware procurement. Li was reportedly the head of equipment department from 2017 to 2022.

