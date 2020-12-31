Gravitas: Is it wise for Pakistan to formalise ties with Israel?

Dec 31, 2020, 12.55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
If Pakistan formalises ties with Israel, Islamabad stands to lose allies and FATF votes. Imran Khan will also lose support at home. Will Pakistan still go ahead with it? WION's Palki Sharma has the details
