Gravitas: How will India stabilise the rupee?

Published: Jul 19, 2022, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The rupee sunk to a record low of 80 per US dollar today. For seven straight sessions, the rupee has been hitting record lows. Should you be worried? How can India stabilise the rupee? Palki Sharma tells you.
