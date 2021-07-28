Gravitas: Herbal, dietary health supplements cause liver damage

Jul 28, 2021, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Herbal and dietary supplements are causing liver damage. In Australia, several people had to get a liver transplant after consuming supplements. Palki Sharma says it's time to bid goodbye to protein powders, omega-3 pills, and health drinks.
