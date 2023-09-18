Gravitas: From Nehru to G20: Key highlights from PM Modi's Lok Sabha speech

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
From lauding Nehru & Vajpayee to calling G20 the success of 140 crore Indians, PM Narendra Modi delivered a historic speech as he kickstarted the special session of Parliament. Molly Gambhir brings you the big takeaways.

