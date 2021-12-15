Gravitas: From Iraq to Afghanistan: America's trail of deaths

Dec 15, 2021, 11:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
From the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq to Guantanamo Bay near Cuba, American soldiers have left a trail of blood and death. Their war crimes are well-documented, yet ignored. Palki Sharma lists out America's crimes in the last two decades.
