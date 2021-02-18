Gravitas: Did North Korea try to steal data from Pfizer?

Feb 18, 2021, 12.15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
What happens in North Korea - always remains shrouded in mystery. Pyongyang insists it has no Wuhan virus cases. Then, why did it try to steal vaccine data from US pharma company Pfizer? WION's Palki Sharma brings you a report.
Read in App