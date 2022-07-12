Gravitas: Did Gotabaya Rajapaksa flee Sri Lanka on a ship?

Published: Jul 12, 2022, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A people's uprising has forced Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down. The protesters at the Presidential Palace want him to resign immediately. Palki Sharma brings you the top 5 videos - that describe the state of affairs in Sri Lanka.
