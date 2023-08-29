Gravitas: Crimes hit headlines in India as Neeraj Chopra clinches gold

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships. As India celebrates this historic win, reports of multiple gruesome crimes came up over the weekend. Molly Gambhir tells you more.

