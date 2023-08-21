Gravitas | BRICS Summit: PM Modi To Meet Xi Jinping? India, China Border Breakthrough Possible?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Chinese Ambassador to South Africa has hinted that Indian PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Their potential meeting would be the first formal meeting since the border clashes in May 2020. It also comes in the backdrop Chinese efforts to expand BRICS grouping. A move that has been resisted by members like India and Brazil. Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

