Gravitas: Are US-China relations thawing?

Published: Oct 31, 2022, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Are US-China relations thawing? Reports indicate officials on both sides are 'actively working' to arrange a face-to-face meeting between Joe Biden & Xi Jinping. The bilateral could take place along the sidelines of the G20 summit next month.
