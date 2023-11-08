World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Google and Epic Games face off at trial over Play Store rules
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 08, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
The maker of the popular video game Fortnite has begun its legal battle with Google in a San Francisco court. Watch the video to know more.
trending now
Google and Epic Games face off at trial over Play Store rules
US: Abortion surges to the center of 2024 campaign | Ohio votes in post-Roe US Abortion Referendum
Work from home to work from office | World Business Watch
Singapore Airlines: Big post-Covid rebound | World News | Business News
Euclid telescope’s first images reveal new cosmic details
recommended videos
US: Polls close in Ohio & Virginia, elections offer preview of 2024 | World DNA | WION
Rise of Anti-Semitism and islamophobia in West
IMF praises China's post-Covid rebound, applauds its economic resurgence | World DNA | WION
Spinal implant helps man with advanced Parkinson's to walk without falling
G7 meet in Tokyo: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Japan after West Asia tour
recommended videos
US: Polls close in Ohio & Virginia, elections offer preview of 2024 | World DNA | WION
Rise of Anti-Semitism and islamophobia in West
IMF praises China's post-Covid rebound, applauds its economic resurgence | World DNA | WION
Spinal implant helps man with advanced Parkinson's to walk without falling