Global Technology Summit: India has advocated dialogue, diplomacy: S Jaishankar to WION
"We have just taken over the G20 presidency, I think there will also be a lot of consultations with other countries because we are very determined that India should really articulate the concerns and the interests of the global South as it is under a lot of pressure due to a combination of circumstances like debt, Covid, Russia-Ukraine conflict and in some parts of the world terrorism as well,' India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.