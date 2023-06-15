Germany’s Leipzig rocked by violent protests by left-wing extremists

The eastern German city of Leipzig witnessed violent clashes between left-wing protesters and riot police on the 3rd of June. The call for protests came in the wake of sentencing of a left-wing extremist to over five years of prison. The woman was convicted of vigilante attacks on Neo-Nazis. Roughly 1500 people turned up for the demonstration...Leipzig police claimed that 50 police personnel suffered injuries and several vehicles were damaged. The sentencing and the subsequent protests have triggered a national debate on the state's handling of political violence of both left- and right-wing extremists. Mohammed Saleh brings you this report.