Germany to offer AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to all adults

May 07, 2021, 02:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Health Minister Jens Spahn has said that Germany will allow AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to adults of all ages and aims to offer 12-18-year-olds a vaccine by the end of August as it seeks to speed up its rollout.
Read in App