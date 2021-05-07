LIVE TV
Germany to offer AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to all adults
May 07, 2021, 02:10 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Health Minister Jens Spahn has said that Germany will allow AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to adults of all ages and aims to offer 12-18-year-olds a vaccine by the end of August as it seeks to speed up its rollout.
