German Circus used 3D holograms instead of real animals

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
When you think of a circus what comes to your mind? Clowns, magicians and even animals performing tricks. That's not the case with one such circus called the German Circus Roncalli as they have replaced live animals with Holograms.

