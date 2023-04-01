Georgia officially condemns 'Hinduphobia', says 'it is one of the world's oldest religions' | WION

Georgia has passed a resolution condemning 'Hinduphobia' - or fear of the Hindu minority community in the US. This makes it the first US state to take an official stand against anti-Hindu bigotry in the region. Calling hinduism one of the world's largest and oldest religions with over 1.2 billion followers across 100 countries, the resolution further acknowledged the american Hindu community's contribution to diverse sectors, such as medicine, science, spirituality and information technology among others.