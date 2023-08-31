Gabon coup: Brice Oligui Nguema announced as the new leader

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Military Officers in Gabon said that they had ceased power on Wednesday placing the president under house arrest and aiming for a new leader. After the poll body announced that Ali Bongo Ondimba had won a third term saying that they represented the armed forces. The officers declared on TV that the election results were cancelled and later announced Brice Oligui Nguema as the enw leader.

