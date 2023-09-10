G20 Summit 2023: How India forged consensus on declaration? Joint declaration an early breakthrough

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Adroit diplomacy, the leverage provided by long-standing goodwill, IOUs and personal relationships, and straightforward messaging of what the or-else option would involve — these were some of the levers India pulled to achieve a consensus on the historic Delhi Declaration of the G20, which was announced just a few hours after the leaders’ summit started on the morning of Saturday September 9, on Day 1 of the two-day meet.

