From Kerala's Backwaters to Jordan's Petra

Embark on a captivating journey around the world with our latest Wings travel episode! In this episode, we explore the serene backwaters of Kerala, where ‘Seclude by the lake’ offers a tranquil retreat amidst nature's beauty. Join us on an enchanting boat ride through the picturesque landscapes that make Kerala a must-visit destination. Our 'Country in Focus' segment transports you to the ancient wonders of Jordan, with a special spotlight on the top tourist sites in Amman and the country at large. Be mesmerised by the awe-inspiring Petra, Jordan's World Wonder, and discover the rich cultural tapestry that defines this Middle Eastern gem. Next, witness the annual feast for thousands of monkeys in Thailand's Lopburi Province, a heartwarming spectacle that showcases the unique bond between humans and nature. From playful antics to delightful festivities, this event is a testament to the harmonious coexistence of wildlife and local traditions. Raise your glass as we embark on a global wine tour, starting with France's Alsace Wine Route. Experience the joyous celebrations in Beaujeu as France uncorks this year's Beaujolais Nouveau. Journey to Albania, where winemakers navigate the challenges of a warmer world, and savour the taste of Bosnian wine shining on the global stage. Discover the hidden gem of Brazilian wine from the unsung savannah, making a splash on the international scene. As the holiday season kicks off worldwide, we bring you festive highlights from Tivoli in Copenhagen, which recently turned 180 and is now open for the season. Join the festivities in Paris with a dazzling lights ceremony on Champs-Elysees, and venture to Northern Russia as they celebrate Grandfather Frost's birthday in a winter wonderland. Join us for a visual feast of travel, culture, and celebration in this globetrotting adventure on Wings!