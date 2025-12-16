LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /France protests: Cow culling due to a lumpy skin disease sparks outrage across France

France protests: Cow culling due to a lumpy skin disease sparks outrage across France

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 21:19 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 21:19 IST
France protests: Cow culling due to a lumpy skin disease sparks outrage across France
France said on Monday the lumpy skin disease affecting cattle is under control in the country even as farmers continue a second week of protests against the government's handling of the virus by blocking highways with tractors and dumping manure. Lumpy skin disease is a virus spread by insects that affects cattle and buffalo, causing blisters and reducing milk production. While not harmful to humans, it often results in trade restrictions and severe economic losses.

Trending Topics

trending videos