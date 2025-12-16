/France protests: Cow culling due to a lumpy skin disease sparks outrage across France

Published: Dec 16, 2025, 21:19 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 21:19 IST
France said on Monday the lumpy skin disease affecting cattle is under control in the country even as farmers continue a second week of protests against the government's handling of the virus by blocking highways with tractors and dumping manure. Lumpy skin disease is a virus spread by insects that affects cattle and buffalo, causing blisters and reducing milk production. While not harmful to humans, it often results in trade restrictions and severe economic losses.