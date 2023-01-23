France-Burkina Faso Ties: France asks Burkina Faso to clarify troop departure reports

A report claiming that authorities in the West African nation of Burkina Faso ordered hundreds of French troops to depart within a month prompted French President Emmanuel Macron to announce Sunday that he was awaiting "clarifications" from the new junta leader of that nation. With junta leader Ibrahim Traore absent from the nation's capital, Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso's message was "confusing," according to Macron at a news conference in Paris.