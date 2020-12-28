LIVE TV
Fineprint: Ten of 'Hong Kong 12' to face trial in Chinese court
Dec 28, 2020, 08.55 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
A group of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists who tried to escape the city by speedboat for sanctuary in Taiwan went on trial in China on Monday as the United States urged the immediate release of dissidents it says "fled tyranny".
