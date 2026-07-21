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FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain crowned World Champions after defeating Argentina in WC final

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 16:57 IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 16:57 IST
Spain has been crowned the 2026 FIFA World Cup champions after a thrilling 1-0 extra-time victory over defending champions Argentina on July 19, 2026

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