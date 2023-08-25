Extreme poverty rises in Asia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
The coronavirus pandemic and rising inflation has pushed close to 70 million more people in Asia's developing countries into extreme poverty. An Asian development bank report shows that 155.2 million people in Asia's developing countries lived in extreme poverty last year. That's about 67.8 million more people than would have been the case without the covid-19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos