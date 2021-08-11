Exclusive: Will not abandon our people, says Afghan's Next General Leader Khalid Noor

Khalid Noor, the youngest member of the Afghanistan Peace Negotiating Team and son of Atta Muhammad Noor has said that the leader in the Mazar E Sharif will not "abandon the people". Atta Muhammad Noor, a prominent Afghan leader who holds sway in northern Afghanistan especially Balkh province has now himself taking the charge even as the Taliban making territorial gains. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Khalid Noor speaking from Mazar E Sharif said," I will be taking part in defending the city. I will be taking part in defending my people and their right. We will not abandon our people." He has graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in England and then from George Mason University in the US, majoring in conflict analysis and resolution. Khalid is seen as Afghanistan's next generation of leaders and in a way carrying his father's legacy.