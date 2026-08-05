/Europe wildfires: Greek firefighters suppress fire near Athens

Europe is facing one of its worst wildfire seasons in recent history as extreme heat, strong winds, and prolonged drought fuel devastating blazes across the continent. Massive wildfires have swept through Greece, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Croatia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Germany, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate while firefighters battle to contain rapidly spreading flames. In Greece, more than 100 homes have been destroyed near Athens, while deadly fires have claimed the lives of firefighters. Spain, France, Portugal, Italy, Croatia, Turkey, Norway, Germany, and the UK are also battling major wildfires, with thousands of hectares of land burned and widespread evacuations underway. Scientists warn that climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme wildfire events across Europe.