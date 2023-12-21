videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Europe immigration crisis: France passes new immigration agreemen
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 21, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
France passed the controversial Immigration Bill. The Bill secures a policy win for President Emmanuel Macron. Bill passed amid deep division in Emmanuel Macron's party.
trending now
Is AI the future of ocean exploration?
Venezuela's 'Fat Leonard' freed in recent prisoners swap with US | World DNA | WION
Strong Russia ties a strategic choice, says Chinas President Xi Jinping
'Macho' culture of misogyny in Downing Street hampered Covid response, inquiry hears
Europe immigration crisis: France passes new immigration agreemen
recommended videos
Talking robot makes christmas deliveries in two helsinki districts of Finaland
Red Sea crisis raises the spectre of Supply Chain Disruption | World DNA | WION
Decoding India's new Criminal Law Bills | World DNA | WION
Thousands of child abuse images found in AI training tool: Reports
Pannun Murder Plot: Canada PM tones down rhetoric on India | World DNA | WION
recommended videos
Talking robot makes christmas deliveries in two helsinki districts of Finaland
Red Sea crisis raises the spectre of Supply Chain Disruption | World DNA | WION
Decoding India's new Criminal Law Bills | World DNA | WION
Thousands of child abuse images found in AI training tool: Reports