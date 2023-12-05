videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
EU demands strict action from Meta for online content contro
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 05, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Meta is in hot water as they are facing pressure from EU tech regulators. Meta has been asked to provide more details on how they are handling child sexual abuse material on Instagram.
trending now
Gravitas: Iran's Proxy Step Up Red Sea Attacks | Yemen's Houthis Target US Navy Warship
EU demands strict action from Meta for online content contro
Gravitas: Has Gandhi dynasty finished Congress? Big takeaways from India election results
Gravitas: Climate summit head questions science behind phasing out fossil fuel
India and US planning development projects in Pacific Island, as per reports
recommended videos
Gravitas: What is Rizz and do you have it?
Gravitas: Indonesia's Volcanic Calamity: The Death Toll of Mount Marapi
Venezuela referendum over new state passed with 95% approval
Israel-Hamas war | Is Rafah crossing Gazan's only lifeline?
Everything you need to know about Liverpool's 2023 Santa Dash
recommended videos
Gravitas: What is Rizz and do you have it?
Gravitas: Indonesia's Volcanic Calamity: The Death Toll of Mount Marapi
Venezuela referendum over new state passed with 95% approval
Israel-Hamas war | Is Rafah crossing Gazan's only lifeline?