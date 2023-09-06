Ecuador besieged by violence & insecurity | World At War

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
Ecuadorian capital Quito was rocked by car bombings and grenade attacks on the intervening night of 30th and 31st of August. Hours later, inmates in six prisons took 50 prison guards and 7 police officers' hostage. The hostage situation was resolved the next day when guards and police officers were released and taken into safety. Six people, including a Colombian national, have been apprehended. Apparently, a show of force by organized criminal gangs, the wave of attacks claimed no victims. The prison uprising is believed to be a riposte to a police sweep of jails a day before to confiscate weapons. What explains Ecuador's recent descent into violence and more importantly, will it go the Colombia and Mexico way insofar the drug trade is concerned? Mohammed Saleh brings you this report.

