Ecuador awaits presidential election results amid spike in violence

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Luisa Gonzalez prodigy of leftist former president Rafael Correa is reported to be leading the early vote count in Ecuador's presidential and legislative election. That too after a campaign darkened by bloodshed while voters hoped that the winner will bring the country out of a spiral of violence and economic troubles. The initial results are expected later but the outcome could take days to emerge.

