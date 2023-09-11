Economic corridor to link India, West Asia and Europe

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
On the fringes of the successful G20 Summit held in New Delhi, an ambitious rail-port economic corridor agreement was struck to connect India, the Middle East, and Europe. This arrangement is considered as an alternative supply chain path in a completely changed post-pandemic world order, putting emphasis on railway infrastructure.

