World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Dwayne Johnson drops hint that he may be in the presidential race
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 18, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Dwayne Johnson, also known as "The Rock," has dropped hints that he may be considering running for the US presidency.
trending now
Israel-Palestine war: Journalist from Al-Aqsa hospital from Gaza
Hezbollah, Israel trade strikes at Lebanese border
Dwayne Johnson drops hint that he may be in the presidential race
Sam Altman's exit shocks tech world | Mira Murati interim CEO
Israel-Hamas war | More than half of Gaza's homes flattened
recommended videos
Thousands of Spaniards take to the streets in Madrid
Israeli ex-PM claims Hamas Command Centre is in South Gaza's Khan Younis
Pak arming Israel as pro-Palestinian rallies take place in country?
Erdogan's tense visit to Germany: Overshadowed by Israel-Hamas war
The tax fraud against Shakira | Singer to go on trail in Spain
recommended videos
Thousands of Spaniards take to the streets in Madrid
Israeli ex-PM claims Hamas Command Centre is in South Gaza's Khan Younis
Pak arming Israel as pro-Palestinian rallies take place in country?
Erdogan's tense visit to Germany: Overshadowed by Israel-Hamas war