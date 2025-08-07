LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 07, 2025, 21:14 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 21:14 IST
Donald Trump threatens to send national guard into the US capital
Donald Trump threatens to send national guard into the US capital

President Donald Trump warns of sending the National Guard to the U.S. Capitol amid escalating political tensions, raising concerns about security and stability in the nation’s capital.

