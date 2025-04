U.S. President Donald Trump has initiated a new wave of tariffs aimed at boosting U.S. manufacturing, a move that could potentially push the economy into a recession and strain long-standing alliances. Trump’s so-called "reciprocal" tariff strategy includes 25% taxes on auto imports, as well as levies on China, Canada, and Mexico, in addition to expanded tariffs on steel and aluminum. These actions are already influencing concerns about rising inflation and stagnating economic growth.